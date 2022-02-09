More setback for Congress as Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa's brother joins SAD

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Khadoor Sahib Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa's brother Harpinder Singh Gill 'Rajan' on Wednesday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of February 20 state assembly polls.

Gill was welcomed into the SAD fold by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He was appointed the general secretary of the SAD on the occasion.

Former minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is contesting against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East segment, was also present.

Gill, who was ticket hopeful from Khadoor Sahib assembly segment from the Congress, alleged that deserving candidates have been denied ticket by the party.

He appealed to Congressmen to follow their conscience, claiming that his elder brother and MP Jasbir Dimpa had supported his move to shift to the SAD.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal claimed Gill's joining will give a boost to the party prospects in the Majha region.

"The contest in Majha has become totally one-sided in favour of the SAD," he claimed.

Referring to Gill's claim that tickets by the Congress at some places had been given to undeserving candidates, Badal said, "Even kin of senior leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi and Rana Gurjit Singh have entered the contest as independents. You will now witness Mr Channi losing from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur."

"Navjot Singh Sidhu has already lost the battle from Amritsar East. All that remains is his exit from the Congress on the day the results come," he added attacking the state Congress chief.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikram Majithia said Congressmen were resentful at the manner in which "mafia elements had been encouraged during the Congress rule".