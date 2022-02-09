STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland disaster management body declares drought of 'moderate' nature in state

Soldiers stand guard on a street in Kohima on Thursday (File photo| AP)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has declared a 'drought of a moderate nature' in the entire state for six months from September 2021 to March this year.

The NSDMA declared the 'drought of moderate nature' after taking into account the conditions arising from rainfall deficiency and poor crop conditions, an official statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations said here on Tuesday.

It also considered the distress situation that had developed in almost the entire farming area affected by these conditions through field verification, the statement said. The NSDMA had also taken into consideration the reports available from the Deputy Commissioners and Chairmen of the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

Based on the scanty, deficit and less than normal rainfall that has been observed from March to November 2021, the declaration of drought would come into effect from September 15, 2021, and would continue to be in effect for six months, till further order, the NSDMA notification stated.

