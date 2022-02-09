Panaji wants clean & educated person, says Utpal Parrikar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

PANAJI: The late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who was denied a BJP ticket from Panaji, is contesting as an Independent against sitting BJP MLA Babus Monserrate. He spoke to this daily during his door-to-door campaign. Parrikar said he has a blueprint for the constituency and will work not only to generate employment, but create entrepreneurs. He also said his fight is not against the BJP’s biggies but against its candidate.

BJP denied you a ticket from Panaji but offered another seat. Why did not you accept the offer?

I wish to clarify that my father contested from Panaji. We are based in Panaji. We have been working for the people of Panaji. Then why I should contest from some other place? The Parrikar family has developed a special bond with the people of Panaji. It is not a new relationship, but goes back several years. Panaji is like my family. Therefore, if I demand a BJP ticket from Panaji, what is wrong in that? After I was not given a ticket, people of Panaji came to me and asked me to fight for them. I am fighting for people, youth and to fulfil my father’s dream of working for the people.

What agenda are you sharing with the people during your campaign?

Unemployment is a crisis in Goa. Youths are educated, but they do not have jobs. My first agenda after getting elected is to publish a blueprint with clear a roadmap for the development of Panaji and Goa. A myopic vision will not help Goa. In the country, Goa has the second highest unemployment. Once many entrepreneurs are created, they will naturally generate jobs. Youth is power and should not go waste.

What kind of response are you getting?

Overwhelming. Wherever I am going, people are offering tea, coffee and remembering my father. People are nostalgic. I am getting love and affection. I am confident this love will translate into a massive number of votes. People of Panaji have made up their mind to show the door to people from criminal backgrounds. They want to elect a clean and educated person. Past history of all the candidates is there before the people. They have to take a futuristic decision.

If you get elected, will you join BJP or Congress when it forms the government?

I am not joining hands with any party once I get elected. I will be an Independent MLA. There is no question of aligning with any political force. Right now, my focus is on visiting as many houses as possible. Door-to-door is real election campaign. Through this, I can meet people personally and they can share their grievances with me.

Do you feel cheated by BJP? Your father was a founder member of BJP in Goa.

I am disheartened by the act of BJP leaders. I was prepared mentally to fight independently. Sometimes, you have to choose the uncharted terrain to find out a new meaning in life. I am on that kind of a journey now. Nothing comes easy. I have seen my father struggle to keep BJP afloat. He spent days and nights for the party and Goa. I want to take his legacy forward. I cannot be Manohar Parrikar but I can be Utpal Parrikar.

If you lose, what will you do?

My agenda is very clear. To fight for people. Election is not my life or bread and butter. I am here for the people and by the people. If people do not want me, I will go back to my business and continue to do social work.