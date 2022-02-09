STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls: 24-hour surveillance of Lok Insaaf Party, Congress candidates ordered

The directions came following a clash between supporters of both candidates on Monday night.

Published: 09th February 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The returning officer has ordered 24-hour video surveillance of Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress nominee frKamaljit Singh Karwalom the Atam Nagar seat here.

Three people were injured and five vehicles, including a car of Karwal, were vandalised in the incident.

In a statement issued here, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the district administration is keeping a close tab on activities of all candidates and warned of strict action if any person tries to take law into their own hands.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an FIR was registered over the clash and the area's SHO suspended for the dereliction of duty.

He said Bains, who is the current MLA from the seat, was questioned for nine hours on Tuesday and he will be summoned again for questioning as the investigation progresses.

TAGS
Lok Insaaf Party Congress Kamaljit Singh Karwal Simarjit Singh Bains Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Comments

