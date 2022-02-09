STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar Diary

The administration has designated sarpanchs as competent authority to issue permissions for residential complexes and houses in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

J&K administration. (File photo)

J&K administration. (File photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Land cleared for housing in Budgam, Ganderbal
Over a month after first real estate investors summit was held in Jammu and Kashmir during which 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore were signed, J&K administration on Wednesday approved transfer of over 2,318 kanals of land in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam districts for construction of housing colonies in favour of Housing & Urban Development Department for construction of housing colonies. The approval to transfer 2,318 kanals of land for construction of housing societies comes over a month after the first real estates investors summit was held in J&K in the last week of December 2021.

Sarpanchs empowered to issue construction permits
The administration has designated sarpanchs as competent authority to issue permissions for residential complexes and houses in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. As per an order issued by the state rural development department, the permission for residential development within the respective panchayat jurisdiction will be issued by a 3-member committee comprising panchayat secretary, and sarpanch and patwari of the respective halqa. Besides, the sarpanchs have also been included in the competent authorities meant to give permission for commercial and government buildings in rural areas. According to officials, the people in rural areas would now not have to run around various government agencies for getting permission for residential complexes and houses.

Officer under scanner for birth date forgery
Immediate superannuation has been ordered of Syed Shabir Shafi, who is a officer of the rank of director (P&S) and presently posted in the industries and commerce department, for committing forgery in his Date of Birth (DOB) certificate. It has been found that the DOB of the retired officer was 01-04-1961 instead of 01-04-1966 mentioned by him. The administration has also forwarded the case to the crime branch for taking necessary action under the law. The salary and other illegitimate monetary benefits received by him was also ordered to be recovered from the officer.

Govt recruitment prior to special status withdrawn
Over two years after scrapping of special status and bifurcation of the state, J&K administration in a surprise development has withdrawn all posts referred to J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) before October 31, 2019. The JKPSC and JKSSB officials were directed to implement the directions of the administrative council in letter and spirit under an intimidation to the GAD. On October 31, 2019, the erstwhile J&K state was formally bifurcated into two UTs. After facing flak, the administration said all the posts shall be referred again to recruitment agencies for fast track recruitment as per the new rules.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar Sarpanchs Housing Birth date forgery Special status
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp