Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Land cleared for housing in Budgam, Ganderbal

Over a month after first real estate investors summit was held in Jammu and Kashmir during which 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore were signed, J&K administration on Wednesday approved transfer of over 2,318 kanals of land in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam districts for construction of housing colonies in favour of Housing & Urban Development Department for construction of housing colonies. The approval to transfer 2,318 kanals of land for construction of housing societies comes over a month after the first real estates investors summit was held in J&K in the last week of December 2021.

Sarpanchs empowered to issue construction permits

The administration has designated sarpanchs as competent authority to issue permissions for residential complexes and houses in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. As per an order issued by the state rural development department, the permission for residential development within the respective panchayat jurisdiction will be issued by a 3-member committee comprising panchayat secretary, and sarpanch and patwari of the respective halqa. Besides, the sarpanchs have also been included in the competent authorities meant to give permission for commercial and government buildings in rural areas. According to officials, the people in rural areas would now not have to run around various government agencies for getting permission for residential complexes and houses.

Officer under scanner for birth date forgery

Immediate superannuation has been ordered of Syed Shabir Shafi, who is a officer of the rank of director (P&S) and presently posted in the industries and commerce department, for committing forgery in his Date of Birth (DOB) certificate. It has been found that the DOB of the retired officer was 01-04-1961 instead of 01-04-1966 mentioned by him. The administration has also forwarded the case to the crime branch for taking necessary action under the law. The salary and other illegitimate monetary benefits received by him was also ordered to be recovered from the officer.

Govt recruitment prior to special status withdrawn

Over two years after scrapping of special status and bifurcation of the state, J&K administration in a surprise development has withdrawn all posts referred to J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) before October 31, 2019. The JKPSC and JKSSB officials were directed to implement the directions of the administrative council in letter and spirit under an intimidation to the GAD. On October 31, 2019, the erstwhile J&K state was formally bifurcated into two UTs. After facing flak, the administration said all the posts shall be referred again to recruitment agencies for fast track recruitment as per the new rules.

