STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three arrested after BJP MLA's supporters assaulted, cow dung thrown at them in Uttar Pradesh

Baghpat SP Neeraj Singh Judaun said that the three persons have been detained in connection with the case, which appears to have taken place on Tuesday, the last day of the poll campaign.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NOIDA: Ahead of assembly elections in western Uttar Pradesh, supporters of BJP MLA Sahendra Ramala were allegedly assaulted and cow dung thrown at them during a poll campaign in Chhaprauli area of Baghpat district, police said on Wednesday.

Baghpat SP Neeraj Singh Judaun said that the three persons have been detained in connection with the case, which appears to have taken place on Tuesday, the last day of the poll campaign. "The police took note of videos that surfaced on social media and showed supporters of sitting MLA Sahendra Ramala. On the basis of the videos, three people were rounded up and taken into custody and proceedings were underway to ascertain their identities," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVERAGE ON UTTAR PRADESH ELECTIONS

Video clips purportedly showed cow dung also being thrown at the car-borne supporters of the MLA. The district police chief along with some other senior officers visited the incident spot to review the situation in the area, which goes to polls on Thursday.

The incident in Chhaprauli in Baghpat district comes after several similar episodes of BJP MLAs being met by unwelcoming crowds in their constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Baghpat district Sahendra Ramala Sahendra Ramala supporters Cow dung MLA supporters assault Uttar Pradesh elections Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp