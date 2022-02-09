STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trapped in snow during poll duty in Uttarakhand, 25 Gujarat BJP MLAs say they are now safe

These leaders were tasked with managing the campaign’s backroom operations, mainly related to the door-to-door campaign, public rallies, roadshow, and micromanagement of booths.

Published: 09th February 2022

Screengrab of the video posted by BJP MLA Dushyant Patel

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: BJP leaders, including MLA Dushyant Patel, who was campaigning in Uttarakhand, were knocked down and trapped in the snow, finally posted a video of being safe.

The national leadership of the ruling BJP had deputed 25 leaders from Gujarat to campaign in Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly elections there. But About 25 BJP MLAs were trapped in Uttrakhand following heavy snowfall in Almora district for the past two days. They (MLAs) were given the responsibility for election campaigning in Almora and Jageshwar Dham.

Dushyant Patel, MLA from Bharuch, who is appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, took to the social media to share the information on the condition of the 25 leaders from Gujarat who are stuck in the heavy snowfall in Uttrakhand.

In the video, Patel said that they have been given the responsibility to campaign in the Almora and Jageshwar Dham in Uttrakhand. They left Almora but were stuck midway due to heavy snowfall. “There is heavy snowfall between Almora and Jageshwar Dham. All the 25 leaders are stuck and we are not able to move ahead as the entire road is covered with a layer of thick snow. The snowfall is continuing for the last two days” said Patel

After the video went viral, Patel posted another video on his social media handle and said: ‘We are all safe here, and reached out our places safely"

Patel added, “The people of Uttrakhand are with the BJP and they are committed to voting the party back to power. The atmosphere is pro-BJP in Uttrakhand.”

