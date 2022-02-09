UP assembly polls: Congress promises farm loan waiver, 20 lakh govt jobs

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a day ahead of the voting for 58 assembly constituencies across 11 western UP districts on Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released the party's election manifesto -- Unnati Vidhan -- in which the party announced sops for farmers, COVID warriors, teachers, and medium scale enterprises.

‘False’ cases against journalists will also be withdrawn if the Congress comes to power, Priyanka Gandhi said while interacting with media persons on the occasion.

The manifesto is what the general public said and wanted, Priyanka Gandhi said. She has included many issues which led her party to victory in Chhattisgarh. "Like Chhattisgarh, farmers' loans will be waived off as soon as our government is formed. Paddy and wheat will be purchased at Rs 2,500 per quintal and sugarcane at ₹400 per quintal. The electricity bill will be halved and dues of the pandemic period will be waived. Moreover, farmers who lost crops will get Rs 3,000 as compensation," Priyanka said while elaborating on the points of her party’s manifesto.

The Congress party had released a pink manifesto for women followed by a youth-centric manifesto in December and January, respectively. In pink manifesto, Congress promised 40 per cent reservation to women in jobs and scooty to college-going girls. On the other, in the youth manifesto, 20 lakh jobs were promised.

The Unnati Vidhan released on Wednesday promises the families worst-affected by the pandemic Rs 25,000. On the job front, the grand old party has promised to clear the backlog of 12 lakh posts in the public sector including police, healthcare, and education. Eight lakh new jobs more will be created if the Congress party will be voted to power.

Other promises of the Congress manifesto include Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 5,000 salary to school cooks, nearby posting for women cops, Rs 50 lakh compensation to Covid warriors, regularisation of adhoc teachers and shiksha mitras based on experience and rules, free treatment for up to Rs 10 lakh etc.

Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.



Highlights of Congress manifesto