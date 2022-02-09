STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will return to electoral politics to silence PM: Lalu

At present, he is barred from contesting elections after being convicted in a multi-crore animal husbandry scam case.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday hinted at returning to active politics soon. At present, he is barred from contesting elections after being convicted in a multi-crore animal husbandry scam case.

Talking to the media in New Delhi before leaving for Patna to attend RJD’s national working committee meeting, Yadav said he would return to active politics to silence Narendra Modi in Parliament. “I am debarred from contesting elections. But I will fight elections after getting clearance from the court. I will give PM Modi a befitting answer in Parliament,” he said.

Yadav reached Patna by an evening flight. He was accompanied by RJD Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti. His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav reached the airport to receive him. On special status issue, Yadav said both parties (read BJP and JD-U) are cheating people. “The fight between BJP and JD-U over the special status issue is nothing but an attempt to fool the people,” he added.

He recalled that all parties had a consensus on the demand of special status for Bihar. “It’s in the interest of the state. Leaders of the saffron party are misleading the people of Bihar,” he asserted. Referring to BJP MP Chhedi Paswan’s remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD supremo said, “What Chhedi Paswan is saying is true. He (Chhedi) knows him (Nitish) well. That’s why he is saying so.” The MP from Sasaram had said in New Delhi on Monday that Nitish would join hands even with ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ to save his chief minister’s chair.

