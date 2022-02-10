Amid JDU vs BJP standoff, Bihar MP demands special category status for state

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Prasad demanded the status of special category state (SCS) for Bihar while lauding the government for the Union Budget, even as Congress MP Mohammad Jawed hit out at the Centre over the reduced allocations in education and farming sectors.

Participating in the debate on the budget in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said the budget paved the way for India to emerge as a leader in the global market.

YSRCP MP Kuruva Gorantla Madhav accused the government of turning a "blind eye" towards the needs of Andhra Pradesh and said after the state's bifurcation, it expected more allocations.

"We are stuck at this point where we cannot decide wether to support the budget or not," he said.

Prasad also demanded that his constituency Jahanabad be included in the list of aspirational districts and the rivers there be brought under the Namami Gange scheme.

"There has been a historic increase in infrastructure allocations and this will ensure India emerges as a leader in the global market," he said.

Congress' Jawed alleged that during the tenure of this government while 70 lakh MSMEs had closed down, nine lakh skilled Indians renounced their citizenships.

"The three backbones of a country, education, farming and employment, have been ignored. The focus of this government is to win elections through whatever means. A lie does not become the truth, wrong doesn't become right and evil does not become good because it is supported by the majority," he said.

He demanded that the Centre release the funds allocated for the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a central university in Kishanganj (Bihar) which has been pending for some time.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale alleged that the budget has been unfair to Mumbai while benefitting Ahmedabad.

He urged the railway minister to withdraw the notices sent to slum dwellers living on railway land and provide them housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana.

He also demanded that the government expand the Atal Pension Scheme to include more senior citizens as it is estimated that by 2026 India will have 17.3 crore people above the age of 60 years.

TMC MP Pratima Mandal said the budget did not have any direct benefit for the common people and also demanded that the MPLAD funds be hiked.