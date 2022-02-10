BJP pushing country to civil war: Lalu Prasad Yadav 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of “pushing the nation towards civil war”. Talking to the media at the Patna residence of his wife Rabri Devi, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be held responsible if the country headed towards civil war.

Referring to the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, the former railway minister said he was hurt to know about such incidents taking place in the country. “The BJP’s politics revolves only around ‘Mandir-Masjid’,” he added.

He described the saffron party as a new “avtar” of the British in India. “It seems the country has witnessed the emergence of the British in a new form after more than seven decades of Independence,” he added.

Coming down heavily at the Union government, Yadav said people are faced with a plethora of problems like unemployment, inflation and poverty but those at the helm of affairs never talked about them.