ED seizes Rs 288 crore funds of Chinese-owned NBFC

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has seized funds worth Rs 288 crore of a ‘Chinese-owned’ non-banking financial company (NBFC) which lent instant loans through mobile apps and later allegedly harassed borrowers by ‘misusing’ their personal data.

The Central agency seized the bank and payment gateway funds belonging to PC Financial Services Private Limited through three seizure orders issued last year under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The order for the seizure was issued last week by the commissioner of customs in Chennai. The ED is investigating a number of NBFCs and Fintech companies under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 for providing online instant micro-loans using mobile applications and then extorting high rates of interest by misusing the personal data of the customers. Later, these customers were also threatened and abused through call centres, said a statement issued by agency on Wednesday.

“M/s PCFS is ultimately beneficially owned by Chinese national Zhou Yahui. Investigation revealed that the foreign parent companies of PCFS brought in FDI worth `173 crore for lending business and within a short span of time, made foreign outward remittances worth `429.29 crore to Chinese-controlled companies,” read the statement.