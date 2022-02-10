STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED seizes Rs 288 crore funds of Chinese-owned NBFC

Later, these customers were also threatened and abused through call centres, said a statement issued by agency on Wednesday. 

Published: 10th February 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate has seized funds worth Rs 288 crore of a ‘Chinese-owned’ non-banking financial company (NBFC) which lent instant loans through mobile apps and later allegedly harassed borrowers by ‘misusing’ their personal data.

The Central agency seized the bank and payment gateway funds belonging to PC Financial Services Private Limited through three seizure orders issued last year under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

The order for the seizure was issued last week by the commissioner of customs in Chennai. The ED is investigating a number of NBFCs and Fintech companies under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 for providing online instant micro-loans using mobile applications and then extorting high rates of interest by misusing the personal data of the customers. Later, these customers were also threatened and abused through call centres, said a statement issued by agency on Wednesday. 

“M/s PCFS is ultimately beneficially owned by Chinese national Zhou Yahui. Investigation revealed that the foreign parent companies of PCFS brought in FDI worth `173 crore for lending business and within a short span of time, made foreign outward remittances worth `429.29 crore to Chinese-controlled companies,” read the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate NBFC loans FEMA
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp