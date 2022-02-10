STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emotional family call to missing bright boy who may have joined J&K militancy

Kaisar Ahmad Dar, 17, a resident of Tujin village went missing on February 4. According to his family, he left home that day to buy medicines.

Published: 10th February 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, who had recently gone missing and is feared to have joined militancy,  has scored 88% marks in the Class 12 exam, as per the results declared on Tuesday.  

Kaisar Ahmad Dar, 17, a resident of Tujin village went missing on February 4. According to his family, he left home that day to buy medicines. When he did not return after long, his family filed a complaint with the local police. However, the police are yet to locate him. 

In an emotional video, his family members pleaded with him to return. They have also urged whichever group he has joined to free him. “I request the people with whom he is, please let him go. He is our sole support. Have mercy on us and let him go,” his grandmother could be heard saying in the video. 

As many as 128 Kashmiri youngsters joined militancy last year. Of them, 73 were killed in various encounters and 22 have been arrested. According to sources, many new recruits were killed by security forces within days of taking up militancy. An official said a lot of them get killed within 24 hours of joining militancy. Most others don’t make it beyond four months.

