STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government approves Rs 6.15 crore assistance to families of 123 journalists who died of COVID

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the government undertook a special drive for providing financial assistance to the families of journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.

Published: 10th February 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday said Rs 6.15 crore has been approved as financial assistance to families of 123 journalists who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan also said it was the responsibility of the state governments to take appropriate action against online harassment of women journalists.

On the number of journalists who died during the pandemic, he said, "We are very much concerned about the journalists' welfare. During the pandemic, we conducted a special drive for journalists. Those who lost lives, we want to support their families."

"We received 123 journalists' proposals. All 123 proposals are accepted and we released Rs 6.15 crore amount to the concerned families."

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the government undertook a special drive for providing financial assistance to the families of journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.

"On the basis of applications received by the Press Information Bureau and which fulfill the criteria laid under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS), a sum of Rs 6.15 crore has been approved during the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for financial assistance of Rs 5,00,000 per family to the families of 123 journalists who died due to COVID-19," he added.

Since 2017, Thakur said, financial assistance under the JWS has been provided in 247 cases.

During 2017-18, Rs 39.38 lakh was sanctioned under this scheme, while in 2018-19 Rs 99.99 lakh, in 2019-20 Rs 115.25 lakh, in 2020-21 Rs 260 lakh and in 2021-22 (till January 2022) Rs 606.51 lakh, was sanctioned, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Press Information Bureau Journalist Welfare Scheme Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp