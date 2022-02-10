STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India seeks clearance for State team to visit SL, again

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has once again sought clearance from the Sri Lankan government for a team from Tamil Nadu to visit the island nation.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:46 AM

A boat seized from Nagapattinam fishermen. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian High Commission in Colombo has once again sought clearance from the Sri Lankan government for a team from Tamil Nadu to visit the island nation. According to a statement from the Commission, at the outlet, it is stressed there is an existing bilateral understanding between the Government of India and Government of Sri Lanka on this.

In accordance with this understanding, a team from Tamil Nadu was to visit Sri Lanka regarding modalities to finalise disposal of unsalvageable Indian fishing boats in Sri Lanka. The High Commission has recently again sought necessary clearance from the Government of Sri Lanka for the visit.  

The statement added, “Till the team from Tamil Nadu gets clearance and reaches Colombo, it is pertinent for the Sri Lankan authorities to exercise a freeze on the auction as the fisherman back in Tamil Nadu would lose their livelihoods if their trawlers are sold.”

Fishing boats that were impounded by court order in Colombo were auctioned on February 7. The boats belonged to Tamil Nadu fishermen and are reportedly to be auctioned across five ports in Sri Lanka. The auctions are likely to continue till February 11.  According to reports, there are around 135 Indian boats that were detained.

