STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing as also decide it.

Published: 10th February 2022 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab, Muslim women protest

Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the 'hijab' row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing as also decide it.

Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the apex court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It's spreading across the country."

After being told by Sibal that he did not want any order and only listing of the plea, the CJI said, "All right, we will see."

At the outset, Sibal said the matter pertained to what is happening in Karnataka and it is spreading all over and now children from all over the country are getting involved and in the meantime, the examinations are two months away.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said, "Please wait. We cannot do anything. Let the high court decide. Why should we look into it immediately. Let the high court hear the matter. Today also the matter is listed before a three-judge bench that is what the information is."

The court said it is "too early to interfere" and some time may be given to the high court to see whether some interim relief is granted.

"Let us see. The problem is if we list the matter here, the high court will never hear," the CJI said, adding "We are not on merits. Please understand. At least give one day's time."

As Sibal insisted, the bench said that it would consider the request for listing the plea.

On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, which will look into the hijab matter on Thursday.

The high court was hearing petitions filed by some Muslim girls studying in government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district against a ban on their entry into classrooms with their hijabs on.

The state government had on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Prior to this, a bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against Hijab ban in classrooms, said these matters give rise to certain Constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

The judge then urged the Chief Justice of the high court to set up a larger bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Karnataka High Court Hijab
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp