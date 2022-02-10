STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP CM praises health worker for administering over one lakh COVID vaccine doses

The health worker has set an example with her dedication and it will inspire others to perform their duties in a similar manner, Shivraj Singh Chouha said.

Published: 10th February 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the feat achieved by an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who administered over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine without taking a single day off in the last one year, an official said on Thursday.

In a message on Wednesday, the chief minister praised ANM Maya Ahirwar for her dedication.

"Maya has set an example of obedience in performing her duties by not taking a single day off to administer over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a year from January 16, 2021 to February 7, 2022," Chouhan said.

The health worker has set an example with her dedication and it will inspire others to perform their duties in a similar manner, he said, adding that that vaccination drive has been successful because of such dedicated persons.

Ahirwar, who is posted at Chhatarpur district hospital, did not take any leaves since the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021, an official from the state public relations department said.

Madhya Pradesh has administered a total of 11,15,95,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 5,77,05,496 first doses, 5,30,91,911 second doses and 7,97,969 precaution doses, a health official said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,16,007 on Wednesday after 3,226 new cases were detected, while the toll reached 10,673 with the addition of five casualties, it was stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maya Ahirwar Shivraj Singh Chouhan COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp