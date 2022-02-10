STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal's wife, daughter to seek votes for Mann in Dhuri

Published: 10th February 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife and daughter will visit Dhuri in Punjab seat on Friday to seek votes for party's candidate and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann for the February 20 state assembly polls.

Mann is fighting the elections from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

"Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my 'devar' Bhagwant Mann," Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Replying to her tweet, Mann said, "Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab, people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you".

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said he was happy that she was coming to Dhuri.

The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of the Sangrur Parliamentary seat, from where Mann is a two-time MP.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

