Tough terrain a challenge in Uttarakhand

A combination of tough terrains and rough weather will pose challenges, which might lower the voting percentage. 

Published: 10th February 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  There are a total of 11,647 booths in 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. To reach 7,143 of those, polling parties will have to walk distances ranging from one km to 15-20 kms. More than 81.72 lakh voters will decide the fate of 632 candidates on February 14. 

Of these booths, 766 are in places identified as prone to the snowfall, which will make the task of the polling parties difficult. A combination of tough terrains and rough weather will pose challenges, which might lower the voting percentage. 

At least nine booths will require polling parties to trek 15-20kms, five will take 14-15kms of walk, three will require 13-14kms of travel on foot, three will take 12-13kms of walk.

Uttarakhand’s Chief Electoral Officer Sowjanya said, “Polling officers and parties are working round the clock to make every necessary arrangement to ensure smooth voting at all the booths. We are also keeping a tab on weather conditions.”

The state Election Commission has identified one booth in every constituency which witnessed least polling last time. Officials said a special awareness campaign is on to increase the numbers in these booths.

