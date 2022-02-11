STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP government trying to snatch away rights of common people: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said the Centre is selling off the country by disinvesting governmental concerns and expressed concern over a lot of the people in the situation.

Published: 11th February 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre for its attempt to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the country and said it was an attempt to "snatch away" the rights of the common man.

She said the Centre is selling off the country by disinvesting governmental concerns and expressed concern over a lot of the people in the situation.

"Farmers are not getting the minimum support price and they (the Centre) are selling Railways, SAIL, Air India, Coal India and everything. If the country itself is sold, then how will its people survive?," Banerjee said at a state government programme where freehold title deeds were handed over to eligible refugee families.

Keeping up her condemnation of the BJP, the TMC supremo, who is one of its strident critics, said "They (the BJP) do not give people their rights, on the contrary take them away in the name of NRC and NPR. We (TMC) do not snatch away the rights of the people because we believe that it is the Constitution which has given it," she added.

Banerjee said that people in the country were not getting justice and attempts were being carried out to "alter" the country's history and demolish its heritage.

"People do not get justice...They are being told lies. The history of the country is being altered suddenly, heritage is being demolished. Women, minorities, SCs, STs and OBCs are being tortured. There are attempts to make people forget the original root of the Hindu religion," she said.

The chief minister was also critical about the Centre's role in combating Covid-19 and alleged that the countrywide vaccination drive was delayed by it.

"You (Centre) are not ashamed that so many lives were lost in the pandemic. You delayed providing vaccines to the people. On the certificates for Covid vaccinations you are printing (PM) Modiji's photographs. And then you are taking credit for vaccinating the people!" she said.

Questioning the spending of the PM Care Fund has been spent, Banerjee said that the Centre was not paying the states their dues.

"You (the Centre) give funds to the state from the taxpayers' money and that also not on time. We (Bengal) are yet to receive Rs 80,000-90,000 crore," she said.

The feisty leader also fired a fresh salvo at the Centre's central vista project and the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate in New Delhi, which she said, has gone "missing".

"In Delhi the BJP is destroying everything. They had recently put up a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose but now even that is not there," she mocked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal CM
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp