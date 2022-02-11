Congress man cleans Pune Municipal Corporation stairs with cow urine after Kirit Somaiya felicitation

By PTI

PUNE: A Congress worker cleaned the stairs of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday with cow urine after BJP functionaries felicitated their leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya had visited the Pune Municipal Corporation and met the civic commissioner here alleging there were irregularities in a contract to run a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility.

Speaking to PTI, Congress worker Sachin Adekar said he cleaned the PMC stairs with 'gomutra' because the BJP was busy felicitating leaders like Somaiya instead of talking on issues plaguing Pune like potholes etc.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Somaiya claimed the PMC commissioner heard them out and "accepted the health care company that was given the contract of Jumbo Covid hospital was bogus".

"I am sure that he will file a complaint against the firm," the former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai added. Incidentally, he had, on February 5, claimed he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers when he had come to the PMC to raise this.

He said attempt to murder section must also be slapped on the people held for the attack on him.

Eight Shiv Sena functionaries, including the party's city unit president, were arrested for the attack and later released on bail.