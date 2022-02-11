Federalism under attack from Centre: Opposition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the attack on federalism, the Opposition parties on Thursday wrote to the Prime Minister that the Centre should refrain from ‘grossly unconstitutional’ actions against democracy and federal governance as these could lead to undesirable crises.

A joint memorandum signed by leaders from 10 parties — Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, AAP, CPI, TRS and IUML — as well as by 38 retired bureaucrats demanded that the ‘alarming’ and ‘relentless’ depredations of the Union on areas in the domain of States be stopped immediately. ‘‘Matters that definitely require federal consultations must be discussed with the States, instead of issuing unilateral orders,’’ it said.

Citing instances like the change in the All India Service Cadre rules, the leaders said the Centre’s constant encroachments must halt as these amendments were designed to subjugate the States. Cautioning against any unilateral move, the opposition said the States will not agree to this ‘unconstitutional usurpation of powers’, even if it is pushed through, despite valid opposition from the chief ministers.

Another flashpoint was the ‘relentless interference’ by Governors in governance in the opposition-ruled States. ‘‘Constant needling is a gross misuse of their limited constitutional powers under Art 167, without taking into cognisance other limiting Articles like 163 and 169. The unbecoming conduct of the Governors of Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu constitute a direct attack on the federal structure of our Constitution,” it said.

On the controversy over the Tamil Nadu Governor returning the NEET exemption bill, the leaders said: “Governors constantly hold back their assent to Bills that have been duly approved by the Assemblies or withhold critical appointments and some resort to other deliberate acts to undercut State governments.”

“Democracy and federalism are the essential features of our Constitution and are part of its basic structure,” they said, citing a Supreme Court order in the SR Bommai case in 1994.