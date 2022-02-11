STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign NGO’s report on press freedom not transparent: Centre

In a written reply to a question on India placed at 142 position out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by the Reporters Without Borders last year, Rai said,

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government is not in agreement with the conclusions drawn by Reporters 
Without Borders about press freedom in India, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Citing various reasons for not agreeing with India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index released by 
the Reporters Without Borders, the minister claimed the methodology adopted is “questionable and non-transparent and lack of clear definition of press freedom”.

The government does not subscribe to its views and country rankings and doesn’t agree to the conclusions drawn by this organisation for various reasons including very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent, lack of clear definition of press freedom.” 

The question was raised by Congress MP Manish Tewari. On queries regarding journalists being booked under IPC, UAPA and other laws, the ministry stated that the government is committed to ensure the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under the Constitution.

