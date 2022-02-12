STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks about Rahul Gandhi show BJP, RSS' culture: Nana Patole

Nana Patole lashed out at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's controversial remark about Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 12th February 2022 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's controversial remark about Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma's "distasteful" statement "reflected the culture of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," Patole told reporters here.

"By making such statements, Sarma has shown that his mental balance has deteriorated and he needs to be treated in a good hospital," the Congress leader added.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

He then asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi".

Patole said that BJP leaders have repeatedly used derogatory language about Congress leaders.

"This is their culture but not the culture of Congress. We wish that Sarma is cured of this vicious disease soon," he added.

In democracy, opposition parties have the right to hold the government accountable and as a responsible opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has done his job of raising questions, Patole further said.

He also said that Sarma, who is a chief minister, needs to follow some decorum, "but it's not his fault, this is what the RSS teaches."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam CM Assam Rahul Gandhi BJP RSS Nana Patole
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp