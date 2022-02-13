STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank frauds of Rs 5.35 lakh crore occurred under Modi government: Rahul Gandhi

The opposition party has been accusing the Modi dispensation of helping a select few big businesses.

Published: 13th February 2022

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5.35 lakh crore have taken place during the BJP government and that these are good days only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friends".

"Bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore have happened so far during the Modi era -- in 75 years there has never been such a fraud with the money of people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter. "These days of loot and deceit are good days only for Modi's friends. #KiskeAccheDin," he also said, taking a swipe at the government over the 'achhe din' slogan.

The Congress party has also accused the Modi dispensation of complicity, collusion and connivance in the alleged fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by the Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard, which it dubbed as "India's biggest bank fraud". The opposition party has been accusing the Modi dispensation of helping a select few big businesses.

