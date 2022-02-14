STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Don't see any single party getting a clear majority': Amarinder on Punjab polls

The 79-year-old scion of the royal family of Patiala and former Congress state unit chief floated his own party after resigning as chief minister of Punjab last year.

Published: 14th February 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATIALA: Two-time chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress supremo Amarinder Singh feels that no single party is going to get a clear majority in the assembly polls, and asserts that his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) is on the rise.

The 79-year-old scion of the royal family of Patiala and former Congress state unit chief floated his own party after resigning as chief minister of Punjab last year.

Asserting that he is neither retired nor tired, Singh says the urge to make Punjab and the country a better place keeps him going at this age.

"I am not ready to retire, I want to work for my people. This is my ninth election. I have been elected twice to Parliament and six times to the assembly," Singh said.

On the poll scenario in Punjab, Singh said this time it is a four-cornered or five-cornered contest and then there are some independents as well.

"Multi-cornered contest will make it easier for the voter to decide what he wants but as far as the parties are concerned, it is going to be a difficult fight for them unless they are really on top of their performance. Many of them don't have a chance to cross 10 or 15 seats. I don't see any single party getting a clear cut majority. People talk about AAP. I think AAP is on a day-to-day basis going down. Similarly, the Congress is going down. We by God's grace are going up," Singh told PTI in an interview.

On the Congress projecting Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face and that he is a Dalit, Singh said people should not vote for caste or community but vote for ability.

"I don't like this business of caste and community. After 75 years of Independence, we should vote on ability not on caste. As far as ability is concerned his level is that of minister not that of chief minister. And his returns are in crores but he is claiming that he is a poor man," Singh said.

Talking about his alliance with the BJP, Singh said he joined hands with the party for the betterment and safety of Punjab and as far as chief ministerial face is concerned, it can be decided after the elections.

Singh pointed out that the state shares a 600-km hostile border with Pakistan and needs people who are sensible and can unleash a new era of development in the state.

According to the seat sharing agreement among the three parties, the BJP will contest 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Sukhdev Singh Dhinda led SAD (Sanyukt) will contest on 15 seats.

Voting for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab polls Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab assembly elections Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp