Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Litmus test for Cong Chhattisgarh model in UP polls

Congress party manifesto released in Lucknow will also test the acceptability of the Chhattisgarh model of governance by the Bhupesh Baghel government in the battle for Uttar Pradesh. The manifesto ‘Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghosna Patra’ released by the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the UP assembly elections amid promises galore talked about replicating Chhattisgarh’s unique ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana —a cow-dung to cash scheme and gauthan (cattle shed premises). The manifesto also pledged a MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and wheat. Chhattisgarh is procuring paddy at the same MSP.

Comply with new working hours or face strict action

State government has warned its officials and employees of strict action if they don’t attend their scheduled office hours from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The general administration department has asked all divisional commissioners, collectors and heads of various departments to ensure the officers and staff comply with the new working hours. The state government last week allowed the employees to work five days a week in a bid to enhance their efficiency and productivity. The general administration department had brought out a circular stating the above-mentioned shortcomings of its officials and employees. “It has been brought to the notice of the government that officers and employees are remaining late to attend their work in various government offices and field duties,” the circular said.

NMDC CMD reviews operations, expansion plans

National Mineral Development Corporation Chairman-cum-MD Sumit Deb reviewed the company’s major iron-ore mines at Kirandul and Bacheli complexes, in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. While inspecting operations of the mines, he took stock of the capacity expansion initiatives underway. NMDC is the largest iron ore producer for India and the major share of it comes from the Kirandul and Bacheli complexes. The CMD while guiding employees to achieve the goal of 100 MT mining capacity by 2030

also laid down a roadmap for the future.

District-wise ranking based on SDGs devised

Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission has initiated efforts on creating a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) based ‘Dashboard’ where the districts will now be ranked. The panel has already prepared a three-year action plan and seven-year strategy under the “Chhattisgarh SDG Vision 2030”. The gap-filling exercise coupled with the beneficiaries’ experience is likely to further strengthen the SDG-based monitoring and evaluation process of the state government departments. The NITI Aayog has appreciated the state having achieved a top slot on Gender Equality section in the third edition of he SDG India Index 2020-21.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com