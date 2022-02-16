STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's policy can't be understood by a party that thinks for a family only: Piyush Goyal

Goyal lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state.

Published: 16th February 2022 11:59 PM

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party saying the BJP's policy cannot be understood by a party that thinks "for a family only".

At a press conference here, he alleged the Samajwadi party ran a government of goons, mafias and criminals and it is only the BJP which can think about the interest of the 24-crore people of the state.

Goyal said the Yogi Adityanath government has done a remarkable job in all fields, including agriculture, industry, infrastructure, health and education, and asserted that Uttar Pradesh will leave a mark as a "golden state".

However, "our policies cannot be understood by the party which only thinks for its family", the Union minister said.

He asserted that Adityanath has not only established the rule of law and brought massive investment in Uttar Pradesh but also provided employment to lakhs of youth.

The entire country will remember the contribution of the Adityanath government in creating an environment of industrial development, Goyal said and claimed that investment of more than Rs 3 lakh crore has come in the state in the last five years.

