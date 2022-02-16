STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I congratulate Delhi Police for its fair investigation of northeast Delhi riots: Amit Shah

Shah said Delhi police has several duties that include providing security to dignitaries, ensuring that various programmes happen without glitches and other law and order related matters.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the Delhi Police for its "strict" and "fair" investigation in the northeast Delhi riots and said the force should lay out a road map for the next five years and also for 25 years.

Shah, who was addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of Delhi Police said, the force not only did an "exceptional job" during the COVID-19 pandemic but also thwarted several terror attempts during the period.

"The Delhi Police has worked hard during the northeast Delhi riots and the coronavirus pandemic. For the way the Delhi Police investigated the riot cases in a strict and fair manner and presented the rioters in court, I congratulate them," Shah said.

The minister said the Delhi Police faces several difficulties and being the police force of the national capital, it has several duties that include providing security to dignitaries, ensuring that various programmes happen without glitches and other law and order related matters.

"Whenever any event happens at an international level, its repercussions are also felt in Delhi. The police also has the job of monitoring the situation here," he said.

Shah said the 75th birthday of the Delhi Police coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and stressed that the force should prepare a road map for the next five years.

"The Delhi Police has changed with the times. I urge the Delhi Police commissioner and the Union home secretary to prepare a road map for the next five years and 25 years with well-defined goals," he said.

Paying tribute to the 79 police personnel who lost their lives during the pandemic, he praised the efforts of the force by battling the pandemic by standing in front row.

Recalling the Delhi police's contribution during the pandemic, Shah said, "the police personnel attended people whose families weren't here, took them for testing, got them hospitalised and provided oxygen cylinders to those who were in need. They even helped in performing last rites during the difficult times."

"The kind of work Delhi Police did will be an inspiration for the police forces across the country and will be a pathway for other state polices to follow. During the period, the force also thwarted several terror attempts," he added.

Shah said the newly created perception management cell would help in improving the image of the city police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah Police
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp