Modi to attend Jammu event marking industrial investment in March: Sinha

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would oversee the groundbreaking ceremony of the launch of industrial investments worth Rs 25,000 crore in Jammu in the first week of March, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Tuesday.

“A few days ago, I requested PM Modi to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the launch of industrial investments. He has asked us to complete the formalities and said that he would visit Jammu in the first week of March to preside over the event,” Sinha said at a function at Bajalta in Jammu where he inaugurated 20 power projects.

Investors have shown keen interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir which has seen investments worth Rs 14,700 crore from 1947 to 2020, said Sinha. “In 2021, a new industrial policy was unveiled for J&K in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah essayed a key role in framing the policy,” he said.

The Lt Governor said after the new industrial policy was unveiled last year, the government was hoping to receive investments worth Rs 25,000 crore. “As compared to our nearest state, we are giving 100 per c

ent more incentives to industrialists. It is a good investment policy.”

Sinha said the government was assured that over Rs 70,000 crore investment would be made in J&K in next one-two years. “For that we need electricity and land. We are working towards it.” The allotment of government land with the Industries department has started and this process will be completed by February 20, he added.

Sinha said PM Modi has laid a solid foundation for a better future, rapid economic and sustainable growth of Jammu and Kashmir. “A new dawn will usher in J&K under the leadership of PM Modi. The industrialists have shown interest in investing and a lot of jobs will be generated. We have made necessary changes in our laws.”

