Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Thackeray and Pawar’s chemistry a sight to behold

Aaditya Thackeray–Ajit Pawar chemistry has come to the notice of the public. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen with the Guardian Minister of Mumbai suburbs Aaditya Thackeray on February 11 during a tour of the latter’s pet development projects in Worli constituency. During the early morning tour, the junior Thackeray drove the vehicle while Pawar was beside him. This shows that the Thackeray-Pawar equation has become firmer owing to better political workings within the administration. Thackeray had visited Baramati, Ajit Pawar’s hometown where appreciate Pawar family’s works there.

Congress not here to play, proves state party chief

The Congress party is usually mild-tempered when it comes to attacking its opponents but a recent protest of Maharashtra Congress has shown that the grand old party’s Maharashtra unit is a cut above the units of the party in other states. This was proved during state Congress president Nana Patole’s strike in front of the house of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis against PM Narendra Modi’s statement that Maharashtra Congress helped spread the virus from to other parts of the country by giving free tickets to migrant labourers. BJP leaders even dared Maharashtra Congress not to come to the BJP leader’s bungalow but state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londe did a ‘surgical strike’ by entering the bungalow showing that the Congress under Nana Patole is strides apart.

Maha influence in Goa polls grows this time

State Politicians in Maharashtra have played a major role in the Goa state Assembly elections. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was made in-charge of the BJP for Goa Assembly polls while Maharashtra Congress has been given the financial responsibility of the party during the Goa elections. Many Maharashtra leaders were seen at most of the locations of Goa either campaigning for their respective party or handling the resources. Devendra Fadnavis even brought his close and trusted team of BJP leaders including Girish Mahajan, Prasad Lad and Chitra Wagh, to Goa and gave them the responsibility of specific constituencies.

Aaditya to be Shiv Sena face for Lok Sabha polls

Shiv Sena had decided to bring in future leader Aaditya Thackeray up to a larger role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Incidentally, party leader Sanjay Raut has declared that the next Lok Sabha elections will be fought under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray. He had been in Goa recently to campaign for his party candidates and is likely to go to Uttar Pradesh as well. Party chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray has been resting after his neck spine surgery and could not travel much, therefore the Shiv Sena is internally preparing to hand the baton over to Aaditya Thackeray.

