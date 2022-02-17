13 killed after falling into well in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar at marriage function

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least 13 women and girls died as they fell into a well during a wedding ritual at a village in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Nebua Naurangia village where scores of women and young girls were standing on a slab covering a well during the 'matcore' ceremony. Suddenly, the slab gave way and the women and girls fell into the well.

Around 15 women were rescued by villagers and police, while 13 could not be saved in time. At least 10 people were also injured. Expressing grief over the mishap, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended condolence to the kin of the victims. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost lives.

"The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help," PM Modi tweeted.

The grief-stricken family announced that they won’t take out the 'baraat' (groom's wedding procession) after the tragedy. Only the groom, Amit Kushwaha, travelled in a car for the wedding. Parmeshwar Kushwaha, the groom's father, said that when tragedy struck, the pre-wedding ritual of 'matcore' on the occasion of haldi ceremony was in progress near an old and dilapidated well in the village.

"It is heartbreaking and I have decided that no procession will go with my son for the wedding. Only the groom will go and get married in a very simple manner as we are not in the state to celebrate," he added. No one from Kushwaha’s family died in the incident.

His granddaughter Payal fell into the well but was rescued. Senior administrative and police officials reached the spot after the incident. A posse of police personnel were seen guarding the well where the tragedy stuck. The old well is about 100 metres away from Kushwaha's home.