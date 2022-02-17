STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's double-engine govt gave impetus to develop, established rule of law in UP: Jitendra Singh

'By doing so, he is raising the morale of the unruly elements of his party. People will not allow the goons and mafia to return,' Jitendra Singh claimed.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had an "atmosphere of riots and anarchy" which changed under the BJP's "double-engine government" that gave impetus to the development and established the rule of law.

He claimed the attack on Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, the BJP candidate pitted against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, makes evident the "desperation" of the Samajwadi Party chief who is "sensing defeat" in the Assembly polls.

The senior BJP leader accused Akhilesh Yadav of trying to foist a 'danga (riot) raaj' in Uttar Pradesh, so that "criminals associated with Samajwadi Party will have a free run to loot".

The people of the state have seen the atmosphere of riots and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh for years. Even the law-and-order machinery and castes were used for political interests, Jitendra Singh alleged.

Singh claimed that in previous governments, be it of the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, MPs and MLAs belonged to the same family.

"Promotion of family interests and caste politics were the bedrocks of the Akhilesh Yadav government and that's an irony as socialists can't be dynasts.

" People have not forgotten that 'mafia era' and will make sure the BJP returns to power with a thumping majority, Jitendra Singh claimed.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has turned Uttar Pradesh into a dynamic state where people are happy. Those attacking us are promoting anarchy in despair of defeat," he told reporters here.

A value-based system has been established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to implement in Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Singh claimed.

He also accused Akhilesh Yadav of demoralising policemen by making inappropriate remarks on policemen.

"By doing so, he is raising the morale of the unruly elements of his party. People will not allow the goons and mafia to return," Jitendra Singh claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh BJP Akhilesh Yadav
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp