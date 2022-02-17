'Bureaucracy is taking it lightly': SC unhappy about tribunal vacancies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the knee-jerk appointments by the Central government in filling of the tribunal vacancies across the country.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana hinted that the bureaucracy is taking the issue lightly.

“We are getting requests for extension of time for NCLT matters etc. Some knee jerk appointments took place and nothing after that. We don’t know the fate of members and many are retiring. Bureaucracy is taking it lightly,” the bench remarked.

When Attorney General for India KK Venugopal presented the list of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, “No, no we may have to pass orders after hearing it now.”

The court has slated the hearing after two weeks. Last year, CJI made similar statement and had told the Solicitor General “The concern is, we must know the clear stand on continuation of tribunals or closing of tribunals. The impression that we are gathering is, it seems that bureaucracy doesn’t want these tribunals. We have our own suspicions that some lobbies may be working to not fill these vacancies.”

Venugopal, who has been assisting the bench in dealing with the vacancies-related matters, attempted to show the list of vacancies and the steps taken to fill them up.

The bench said that it would hear the issue after two weeks.

The top court has been asking the Centre to make appointments in tribunals that are facing a severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members.

As per data made available in a hearing in August last year, around 250 posts are lying vacant in various key tribunals and appellate tribunals across the country.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed in September 2021, had submitted that it has made 84 appointments in six tribunals including ITAT and NCLT and no recommendations of the Search cum Selection Committees (SCSC) is pending with it then.

The Centre had also given the chart containing details of appointments made in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Telecom Disputes and Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) and Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

"In all, a total of 84 appointments were made to various tribunals during the years 2020 and 2021," the affidavit had said.

(With PTI Inputs)