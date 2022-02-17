STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana lifts all Covid restrictions as state's pandemic situation improves

According to the order, all restrictions imposed as part of the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' have been lifted in the state.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials said.

However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.

According to the order, all restrictions imposed as part of the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' have been lifted in the state.

"In continuation of HSDMA order dated Feb 5, 2022, vide which guidelines of 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' (restrictions) were issued to be implemented in the state. Now, in exercise of the powers conferred under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as chairperson, State Executive Committee direct to remove all the restrictions in the state," said the order.

Various restrictions were earlier imposed by the HSDMA in view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

However, relaxations were announced during the last three weeks at different time intervals as the number of new Covid cases gradually started to see a decline over a week ago.

On February 5, the state government had eased some Covid-related restrictions in the state and the new guidelines were to remain in force till February 15.

Last month, the Haryana government had allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp