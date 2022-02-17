J&K Delimitation Commission likely to get extension of three months

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Delimitation Commission, which has been tasked to redraw the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 revocation and bifurcation of J&K state, is expected to get a three-month extension to complete its job.

The Delimitation Commission headed by former retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai recently shared its second draft report with the five associate members of J&K proposing major changes in Assembly and parliamentary seats in J&K.

The five MPs from J&K --- NC’s Farooq Abdullah, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone and BJP’s Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore --- are the associate members of Delimitation Commission.

Since the Delimitation Commission has submitted its second draft report to associate members on February 5 and the associate members of NC and BJP have filed their objections on February 14, it would need some more time for the Commission to prepare its final report. The two-year term of the panel is ending next month.

Sources said the Delimitation Commission would put its draft report along with the dissenting note of the associate members in public domain and seek objections and opinion from the public and political parties for a specified time.

They said after receiving suggestions and objections from public and political parties, the Commission may hold interaction with the public and representatives of political parties in Kashmir and Jammu to get further feedback.

After receiving suggestions and objections, the Delimitation Commission would start working on the final report. “It may take the Commission over a month to prepare its final report after receiving objections and suggestions from public and parties,” sources said adding, “Keeping this in view, Delimitation Commission has sought three months extension from the central government for completing its job”. The Delimitation Commission was formed in March 2020.