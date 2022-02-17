Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Imambada Sibtainabad gate ready for makeover

The City of Nawabs is known for its monumental prosperity and rich cultural heritage. Imambada Sibtainabad is one such architectural marvel which adds to the glory of Lucknow. Recently, the gate of the Imambada has been restored to its former glory, and now, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is all set to launch a mega greening drive for the gate to the 173-year-old Imambada Sibtainabad, in plush Hazratganj. It will be illuminated on the lines of the Rumi Darwaza. The plan is afoot to install more than a dozen LED lights to highlight the fine Nawabi era architecture. The gate had collapsed in 2020 during the lockdown.

Innovative skull implant surgery done on two-year-old

In a rare medical feat, doctors of a private hospital successfully replaced a damaged skull bone of a two-year-old child with an implant that will expand as the skull grows with the child in Lucknow. The surgery was performed roughly three months ago and the child is normal now. The child had met with an accident a year before at home, in Rae Bareli, and the damage to one side of the skull was severe. As per the doctors concerned the skull bone was preserved but the body rejected it initially. Thereafter, the doctors then decided to use a porous polyethylene implant and applied 3D printing. “This implant can expand with the skull,” said Dr Prarthna Saxena. Doctors said that the bone will gradually grow and cover the implant in the next one or one-and-half years time and it would be a normal skull.

Lata to be part of AU music curriculum

The chronicles of life, struggles and achievements of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6 at the age of 92, will soon be taught to students of department of music and performing arts at the Allahabad University. A proposal to include life of Lata Mangeshkar in the curriculum has been prepared. It would be part of soon-to-be-launched five-year integrated course under the NEP-2020. The name has been included along with other icons of the world of music like Bhimsen Joshi, Allarakha Khan, Bismillah Khan and Pandit Jasraj. After formal approval, the portion on veteran singers would be implemented after getting out from 2022-23 session.

Decommissioned rifles reserved for use in polls

The decommissioned British-era .303 rifles have been in reserve to be used by UP cops, if need arises, for the last time during the ongoing UP Assembly elections. These rifles have been kept in reserve for police personnel as the number of weapons may not be adequate during a massive deployment of forces for polling days. After being displayed during the Republic Day parade in 2020, these rifles were decommissioned from the UP Police. New-era weapons have also been allotted to the force. In January, 2020, 86,000 British era rifles were replaced by 86,000 semi-automatic rifles, including 63,000 INSAS rifles and 23,000 self-loading rifles (SLRs).

