STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than 1,000 companies to take part in Defexpo as India expects more deal signings

Overall, sources said, more than 50 defence ministers or service chiefs are to be present during the expo. A total of 1,000 small drones will perform during a defence ministers’ dinner.

Published: 17th February 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  This year’s Defence Expo 2022 will see around 1,000 manufacturing companies, including many from other countries. Also, the Indian government expects more agreements regarding defence manufacturing in this edition.

Sources in the Ministry of Defence said, “More than 900 companies which include more than 100 defence and aviation companies from over 55 countries have registered for the 12th edition of Defexpo to be held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from March 10.”

This number is expected to rise with improvements in the Covid-19 situation.

Talking about the India-Africas defence dialogue which took place during the Lucknow edition of the Defence Expo in 2020, a source said, “A total of 52 African countries have been invited. So far, 27 of them confirmed their participation.”

Overall, sources said, more than 50 defence ministers or service chiefs are to be present during the expo. A total of 1,000 small drones will perform during a defence ministers’ dinner by a start-up initiative.

These drones had also showcased different sets of manoeuvres during the Beating Retreat on January 29.

Aiming to further boost self reliance in the defence sector, a number of venture capitalists have been invited to the expo. They will identify prospective projects for investment.

Last time, around 200 Memorandum of Underlinings (MoUs) were signed between various manufactures which is expected to rise to around 250 this time, said extremely reliable sources in the establishment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DefExpo 2022 Defence Expo 2022 Indian Army Indian Navy Indian Air Force
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp