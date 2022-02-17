STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagpur man with enters bank with toy gun, sends cops into tizzy

Published: 17th February 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A man, who is apparently suffering from some psychological issues, entered a leading private bank's branch in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur with a "gun" on Wednesday evening, which triggered panic there, although it later turned out to be a toy gun, police said.

The 40-year-old man has an account in the bank, they said.

He came to the bank on Monday and told the bank officials that someone fraudulently siphoned off money from his account.

He said he had received an SMS alert that Rs 83,000 were deducted from his account.

The bank officials checked and told the man that he himself had transferred the amount to his demat account, senior inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh of Bajaj Nagar police station said.

On Wednesday evening, the man came back to the bank carrying a toy gun.

When a security guard stopped him at the gate, he reportedly introduced himself as an Army officer.

The guard asked him to sit in a room, where assistant bank manager talked to him.

Meanwhile, the bank officials alerted the police, Deshmukh said, adding that the staff of Sitabuldi and Bajaj Nagar police stations rushed to the spot and took the man along.

Later, it came to light that the man is unmarried and lives with his mother in Dattawadi area of the city.

He told the police that he was a para commando in the Indian Air Force but failed to show his identity card, she said.

The man's mother told the police that he was a patient of schizophrenia, the inspector said.

Police are yet to decide whether an offence can be registered against him or not, she added.

