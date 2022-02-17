STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narayan Rane joined BJP after ED began probe against him, claims Shiv Sena leader

Rane started his political career in Shiv Sena and was chief minister for less than a year in the Sena-BJP dispensation that ruled Maharashtra during 1995-99.

Published: 17th February 2022

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut on Wednesday lashed out at Union minister Narayan Rane, claiming that the latter had joined the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an inquiry against him.

Speaking to reporters here, the Sena's Lok Sabha member also sought to know what happened to various allegations that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had levelled against Rane when the latter was in the Congress party.

Rane started his political career in Shiv Sena and was chief minister for less than a year in the Sena-BJP dispensation that ruled Maharashtra during 1995-99.

He later joined the Congress and became a state minister.

A few years later, Rane quit the Congress and founded Maharashtra Swabhimani Party (MSP) in 2018, which he later merged with the BJP.

After joining the BJP, Rane became the party's Rajya Sabha member in 2019.

He was inducted as union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises last year.

"Somaiya had levelled several allegations against Rane, including that of indulging in corrupt practices and amassing unaccounted wealth. It was followed by the ED probing some shell companies. Rane got scared and then joined BJP," Raut said.

"I hope Somaiya will resubmit to the ED the proofs he had against Rane and the officials will take action against Rane. We will definitely seek ED's response on it," he said.

When Rane was in Congress, he had made some remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But now, Rane is defending the BJP, Raut alleged as he showed some old video footage of Rane's comments against Modi, Somaiya and BJP.

Vinayak Raut's remarks come a day after Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut accused some BJP leaders and businessmen of being involved in corrupt practices.

He had launched a personal attack against Somaiya, who has been raising a slew of allegations against the Sena brass and other leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

However, Rane on Wednesday accused Sanjay Raut of levelling corruption allegations against BJP leaders without producing any documentary proof.

