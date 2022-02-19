Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Congress spokesperson resigns, likely to join BJP

Congress chief spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar resigned from the party after the AICC dropped his name and announced two new chief spokespersons for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). On February 14, the AICC announced the appointment of Punja Vansh and Veerji Thummar as the chief spokespersons for the GPCC, replacing Manish Doshi and Parmar. In a social media post on Thursday, Parmar wrote that he is “tired of the inefficiency of senior leaders of Congress” and the manner in which the party has been made a “personal property of five-six leaders”. Sources said he is likely to join the ruling BJP in the coming days.

Extramarital affair can’t be reason for sacking cop: HC

The Gujarat High Court has observed that while extramarital relationship can be seen as ‘an immoral act’ from social standpoint, it can’t be a reason to sack a policeman under the police service rules. Justice Sangeeta Vishen made this observation while quashing the order to dismiss the constable and directing the Ahmedabad Police to reappoint him within a month. The constable had moved a plea challenging his dismissal from service for having extramarital affair with a widow. “It is true that the petitioner is a part of a disciplined force, however, his act, which otherwise is immoral in the eyes of the society at large, would be difficult for this court to bring it within the purview of misconduct, considering the fact that the act was a private affair and not result of any coercion pressure,” the court said.

Gujarat to develop 2.5K km roads by year-end

The state plans to complete construction of 2,500 kilometres of roads and repair and resurface another 12,000 kilometres of roads by December 2022. In another decision taken during a cabinet meeting, CM Bhupendra Patel also approved allocation of `650 crore for the second phase construction of Tarapur-Bagodara highway. The government will also launch the Sujalam Sufalam program in the state soon. Meanwhile, CM Patel kicked off the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ on Thursday. Around 45 lakh sportspersons will participate in various sporting activities in taluka, district, and state-levels.

Ministers not vacating their MLA quarters

The Gujarat government is yet to get half a dozen of its ministers to vacate their MLA quarters. The ministers have not vacated their quarters despite ministerial bungalows being allocated to them. MLAs in the state get quarters and those who become ministers get a ministerial bungalow. When they move into the bungalow they are required to vacate the quarters. Interestingly, all the ministers who are yet to surrender their MLA quarters had shifted to their respective bungalows six months ago. This attitude of some of the new ministers has resulted in many former ministers waiting to get their MLA quarters as they had given up their ministerial bungalows.

