Less than 50 per cent NHRM funds spent by Maharashtra, Centre on COVID patients, says report

Published: 19th February 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra and Union governments have spent less than 50 per cent of funds under the National Rural Health Mission to treat COVID-19 patients, functionaries of healthcare initiative Jan Aarogya Abhiyan said on Friday.

The JAA, an informal group of healthcare activists, made the statement based on data shared by the Maharashtra government's health department on its portal.

"Out of Rs 1,583 crore for NRHM as state's share, only 32.3 per cent funds have been spent in 2021-22. The Union government, likewise, spent only 41.3 per cent. Less than two months are left in this fiscal. The overall expenditure of the health department is just 46.7 per cent, while the medical education department has spent 49.7 per cent so far," the JAA said.

It said Maharashtra had the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, but the state's health department had spent just Rs 110 crore, or barely 6 per cent, of the proposed spending in the current fiscal of Rs 1,733 crore.

"The health and medical education departments had together allocated Rs 2077 crore for supplies and materials (including medicines and oxygen) during this year. But only Rs 180 crore, or 8.6 per cent of the budgeted amount, has been spent, which is deeply worrisome at a time when healthcare needs are higher due to the pandemic," it said.

