Rs 3000 crore for digital crime monitoring system: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government has approved second phase of the implementation of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) at a total cost of Rs 3,375 crore for the period 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Announcing the decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the move is a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing. The project will be implemented as a central sector scheme.

The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity, the MHA said.

The National Crime Records Bureau will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with the National Informatics Centre.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with state governments and Union Territory administrations.

The ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of criminal justice in the country by five pillars of police (crime and criminal tracking and network systems), e-Forensics for forensic labs, e-courts for courts, e-Prosecution for public prosecutors e-Prisons for prisons.

In Phase-I of the ICJS project, individual IT systems have been implemented and stabilised and search of records enabled on these systems.