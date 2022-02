By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew as the state witnesses a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew hours in the state was between 10 pm to 6 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to end night curfew was taken following the decline in COVID-19 cases.