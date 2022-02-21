STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, RSS taking democratic institutions as personal property: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the idea of plurality and diversity of India is under attack during the BJP rule.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at BJP and RSS claiming that they view democratic institutions of the country as their personal property while the grand old party considers them as that of the people.

In an interaction with Congress members at the party office here, Gandhi also alleged that the idea of plurality and diversity of India is under attack during the BJP rule.

The Congress is duty bound to protect the impartiality of institutional structures such as "the judiciary, the Election Commission, the free press and the bureaucracy" and by strengthening them, the party seeks to fight the BJP, said Gandhi who was in Manipur to campaign for the upcoming assembly election.

He said he is confident that the Congress will do very well in the election and will form the next government in Manipur.

The congress stands for defending different cultures, languages and traditions of the country and views India as a union of states where every state has their equal responsibility, role and partnership and "no state is more important than another", Gandhi said.

"The idea of plurality, diversity is under attack not just in Manipur but the whole country...The BJP is creating an atmosphere of hate and is dividing people," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led government in Manipur is crushing the opposition and destroying the democratic foundations of the state.

Replying to a Congress worker's query on how the Congress seeks to deal with the problem of insurgency, Gandhi said that the party is in favour address it through dialogue.

He also said there is tremendous potential for rejuvenation of Manipur and the Congress wants to improve the tourism sector, develop entrepreneurship and intend to give youngsters political positions and spaces so that they can guide the state in future.

Earlier, Gandhi paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Minar which commemorates Manipuri people who fought the British in a war in 1891.

He also paid his respect at Nupi Lan Memorial complex honouring Manipur's women who sacrificed their lives against the British in 1939.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp