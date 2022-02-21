STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those behind registration of fodder scam cases against Lalu is still in his camp: Nitish Kumar 

On Monday, a CBI court sentenced Lalu to undergo five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the Doranda treasury case. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that he had no role in the registration of cases against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with multi-crore fodder scam in undivided Bihar.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his weekly 'Janata Darbaar', Nitish said that some people who were behind the fodder scam cases registered against Lalu Prasad were still in his camp. “Aaj bhi kuchh log udhar hi hain (Some people are still in his camp).” 

Nitish further said that some people had come to him (Nitish) seeking his support before the cases were registered against the RJD chief. “But I clearly told them it was not my job,” he said, adding that the man in question had also played a significant role in dissociation with him (Lalu).

Without naming anybody, Nitish said, “The man in question came to our camp for some time but returned to the other camp. He is still in that camp,” he disclosed.

He, however, admitted that some people were also in his camp (read NDA). “Sabhi log milkar case kiye the. Yah baat alag hai ki kuchh log idhar hain aur kuchh log udhar (They all behind the cases lodged against him. It's a different matter that those people are in both the camps), Nitish added.

