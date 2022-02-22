STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charak Shapath optional, will not be forced: Mandaviya assures IMA

IMA, which had taken strong objection to replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath, a controversial step proposed by the NMC, met the Union health minister Monday.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo| PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Charak Shapath (Oath of Charak) will not be forced on medical students and will be optional, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya assured an IMA delegation on Monday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had taken strong objection to replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath, a controversial step proposed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), met the Union health minister Monday and discussed the matter.

“We raised the issue of replacing Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath with the minister. He assured us that it will not be forced on medical students and will be optional,” IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh told this newspaper.

“The minister said what is more important is that doctors’ follow ethics while treating patients,” said Singh.

TAGS
Charak Shapath Oath of Charak Dr Mansukh Mandaviya National Medical Commission Indian Medical Association
