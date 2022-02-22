Charak Shapath optional, will not be forced: Mandaviya assures IMA

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Charak Shapath (Oath of Charak) will not be forced on medical students and will be optional, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya assured an IMA delegation on Monday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had taken strong objection to replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath, a controversial step proposed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), met the Union health minister Monday and discussed the matter.

“We raised the issue of replacing Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath with the minister. He assured us that it will not be forced on medical students and will be optional,” IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh told this newspaper.

“The minister said what is more important is that doctors’ follow ethics while treating patients,” said Singh.