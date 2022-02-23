STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron variant silent killer, recovery takes long : CJI NV Ramana

The remark came after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh urged the apex court to revert to a full physical hearing.

Published: 23rd February 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice N V Ramana on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a silent killer and it takes a long time to recover from the strain.

During the deliberation, the CJI said there is a jump of 15,000 cases now. "“It is Omicron, it is much milder," said Singh.

The CJI, however, said that he recovered in four days in the first wave but it's taking a long time in the third wave.

"It is a silent killer…. I suffered in the first wave but recovered in four days, but now in this wave, it has been 25 days and I am still suffering," Ramana said.

The SCBA president said "Your Lordship has been unlucky in that regard. But people are recovering." The CJI then said, "We will see."

