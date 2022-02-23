STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We want to make Manipur India’s sports hub: Amit Shah 

The country is proud of Manipur’s sporting talents such as boxers Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, archer Bombayla Devi, said the Union Home Minister.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a door-to-door campaigning in Manipur. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to warm up to the voters of Manipur on Wednesday with sops for the promotion of sports.

He said the country is proud of Manipur’s sporting talents such as boxers Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, archer Bombayla Devi.

“We want to make Manipur India’s sports hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had set up the Manipur Sports University which is spread across 325 acres of land. The Centre invested Rs 800 crore for this project. This is a big step,” Shah told a crowd at a rally in the hill town of Churachandpur where tribal Kukis are in a majority.

He disclosed that the Centre had now decided to set up a Khelo India centre each in Manipur’s all 16 districts to give the youth a platform to hone their sporting talent.

“We have identified a 10-acre plot which will be equipped with all facilities to upgrade the state-level players to international-level players,” the Union minister said.

He sought five more years, promising that the Centre would hold talks with the Kuki extremist groups, so no Kuki youth wields the gun. He said the Centre had done this in Assam’s Bodo and Kuki areas.

ALSO READ | Vote for BJP as this election will decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: Modi

“We have solved the Bodo problem. There is now no Bodo youth with a gun in his hand. He has a laptop or a key of a two-wheeler instead,” Shah said.

He said over 9,500 rebels from the Northeast surrendered and joined the mainstream under the Modi government.

“In 2017, we had asked for votes promising that we will rid Manipur of bandhs and blockades. I am happy today that Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken Manipur to the path of peace and development by removing bandhs and blockades,” the minister said.

“Biren Singh has been a footballer himself and he knows how to score or defend a goal. If he has defended corruption and violence, he has scored the goals of connectivity, peace and development,” Shah claimed.

Alleging that Manipur was known for insurgency, infiltration, blockade, drugs, arms trafficking, corruption and infighting during Congress rule, he claimed the state was today known for development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, industry and health facilities.

“During Congress rule, there were three Is – instability, insurgency and inequality. In the BJP-ruled states, the three Is are innovation, infrastructure and integration,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur polls Manipur elections Manipur assembly polls Manipur assembly elections Manipur polls 2022
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp