We want to make Manipur India’s sports hub: Amit Shah 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to warm up to the voters of Manipur on Wednesday with sops for the promotion of sports.

He said the country is proud of Manipur’s sporting talents such as boxers Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, archer Bombayla Devi.

“We want to make Manipur India’s sports hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had set up the Manipur Sports University which is spread across 325 acres of land. The Centre invested Rs 800 crore for this project. This is a big step,” Shah told a crowd at a rally in the hill town of Churachandpur where tribal Kukis are in a majority.

He disclosed that the Centre had now decided to set up a Khelo India centre each in Manipur’s all 16 districts to give the youth a platform to hone their sporting talent.

“We have identified a 10-acre plot which will be equipped with all facilities to upgrade the state-level players to international-level players,” the Union minister said.

He sought five more years, promising that the Centre would hold talks with the Kuki extremist groups, so no Kuki youth wields the gun. He said the Centre had done this in Assam’s Bodo and Kuki areas.

“We have solved the Bodo problem. There is now no Bodo youth with a gun in his hand. He has a laptop or a key of a two-wheeler instead,” Shah said.

He said over 9,500 rebels from the Northeast surrendered and joined the mainstream under the Modi government.

“In 2017, we had asked for votes promising that we will rid Manipur of bandhs and blockades. I am happy today that Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken Manipur to the path of peace and development by removing bandhs and blockades,” the minister said.

“Biren Singh has been a footballer himself and he knows how to score or defend a goal. If he has defended corruption and violence, he has scored the goals of connectivity, peace and development,” Shah claimed.

Alleging that Manipur was known for insurgency, infiltration, blockade, drugs, arms trafficking, corruption and infighting during Congress rule, he claimed the state was today known for development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, industry and health facilities.

“During Congress rule, there were three Is – instability, insurgency and inequality. In the BJP-ruled states, the three Is are innovation, infrastructure and integration,” he said.