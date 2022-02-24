STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP politicians rely on caste, religion to get votes, not performance: Priyanka Gandhi

Gandhi accepted that the Congress organisation had weakened in the state over the past few decades but the party has worked hard now to rebuild it and reconnect with the public.

Published: 24th February 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the focus on caste and religion in Uttar Pradesh politics has made politicians complacent, making them sideline the real issues.

Gandhi accepted that the Congress organisation had weakened in the state over the past few decades but the party has worked hard now to rebuild it and reconnect with the public.

On a question related to the dominance of caste and religion in Uttar Pradesh since 1989, Gandhi told PTI, "It is correct that UP's politics has become about caste and religion, but the fact is that this kind of politics has contributed nothing to the progress of the state. It has not only pushed the state back but has enabled the political class to become complacent."

"The average politician of UP believes that he will get votes on the basis of religion and caste anyway so what need does he have to perform on other counts? He can sideline the real issues of the public with ease. This is a very unhealthy development in a democracy," she said.

"It effectively means that development, governance and economics take a back seat as emotions linked to caste and religion drive politics," Gandhi said in written answers to questions sent to her.

"We are the only party that has offered a well thought out plan for women, youth and indeed for every aspect of UP's social and political upliftment and presented it in our manifestos. We believe that politicians must be held accountable for governance and development and are spreading this message across the state," she said.

Asked how strong the Congress cadre in Uttar Pradesh is as the party has not been in power for the last 33 years, Gandhi said, "Our organisation in UP had been progressively weakened over the last few decades. For a number of elections due to alliances, we did not even put up candidates in as many as two to three hundred seats."

"What I faced when I first came here was almost a complete erosion of our cadre although some old congressmen and women were still standing strong despite this," she added, However, fielding candidates on 400 seats for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections will throw up new leadership and strengthen the Congress, she asserted.

"We have worked very hard to rebuild our party. We changed the nature of the programmes so that they re-connected our cadres with the public and no longer remained party-centric alone. We trained over 100,000 workers and have built the organisation up to the Nyay panchayat and gram level across the state," she said.

Elaborating on the steps taken by her to rebuild the party, Gandhi said, "We made sure that whenever the public faced problems in the last few years, our party workers were the first to respond and fight for their rights, yet we have a long way to go in terms of organisational strength on the ground."

"Development is at the top of our political agenda. We are appealing to women and young people to replace the politics of caste and religion with a politics that responds to the needs of the public," she said.

On Congress' allegations that the BJP is diverting from core development issues and focusing only on terrorism and mafias, she said, "I see it as a great shame that people are facing such immense problems, they are unable to make ends meet, they are struggling on a daily basis and yet, this is what BJP leaders are spending their time doing."

"What is polarisation after all? It is a blatant political tool that allows political parties to underperform on every front," she said.

The Congress leader also vowed to continue to fight for the rights of the people of Uttar Pradesh irrespective of the election results.

"I will be right here working for the people of UP and fighting for them regardless of what the results in this election will be. I know my responsibility towards them and I feel it deeply in my heart," she said.

"UP has so much potential, so much skill and capability and its people are being cheated of their dues over and over again. They truly deserve a politics that puts their needs and aspirations first. I will work very hard to make this possible," the Congress leader added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress UP Elections UP Elections UP Polls UP Polls UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly elections
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp